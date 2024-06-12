Pathstone Holdings LLC Makes New $132.88 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 573,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,881,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after buying an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 160.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 360,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,311,000 after buying an additional 252,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

