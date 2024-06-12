Pathstone Holdings LLC Invests $51.36 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 985,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,355,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 2,798,035 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

