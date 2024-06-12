Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 3,131,541 BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,131,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,451,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 173,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

