Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 1,630,542 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,630,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFCF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $41.80. 275,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.69.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

