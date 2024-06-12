Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.55

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.55 and last traded at C$17.38, with a volume of 25461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.28.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.33, for a total value of C$86,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,600 shares of company stock worth $1,105,055. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.