Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $83,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.38. 176,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,281. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.67 and a fifty-two week high of $570.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $541.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.33.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

