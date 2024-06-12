ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Update

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 143,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.68% of ParaZero Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

ParaZero Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.61. 46,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. ParaZero Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.15.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

