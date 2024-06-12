Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 696,500 shares, a growth of 1,397.8% from the May 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,033. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

