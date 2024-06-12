Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.78.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $317.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,516. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,413 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 499,853 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,023,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

