Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Increased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after acquiring an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $106,638,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,382 shares of company stock worth $74,610,429. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

PANW traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $312.95. 2,760,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,401. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

