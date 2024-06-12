Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.12. 1,470,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,661. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $99,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

