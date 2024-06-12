PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0960 on Top Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $134,047.99 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.08955765 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $90,918.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

