Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. 455,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,936. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.