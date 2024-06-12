Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,239 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,785,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,071,654. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

