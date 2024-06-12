Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $9.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $543.09. The stock had a trading volume of 313,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $538.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

