Pacific Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.77. 88,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,725. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.93. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $105.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

