Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.95. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,116,951 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $552.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 191.6% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

