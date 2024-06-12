PAAL AI (PAAL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.24 Million

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $253.41 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAAL AI has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.



PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,482,173 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 818,462,063.729412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.27864175 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $7,235,676.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

