Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.56. 8,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

