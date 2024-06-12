Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 3,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.20.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.