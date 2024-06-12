Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 28th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. 3,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.60. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

