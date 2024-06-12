Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:OXLCO)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $22.66.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

