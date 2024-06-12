Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIGGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,240 ($28.52) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.41).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXIG

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON OXIG traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,660 ($33.87). 225,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,297.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,219.45. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.