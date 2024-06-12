Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,240 ($28.52) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.41).

Shares of LON OXIG traded up GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,660 ($33.87). 225,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,297.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,219.45. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,509.43, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

