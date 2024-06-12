Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-450 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.00 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.02. 688,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,091. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

