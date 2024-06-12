Oxana Beskrovnaya Sells 2,136 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $66,942.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,994.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oxana Beskrovnaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 30,426 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,002,840.96.

On Thursday, May 16th, Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $76,470.35.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,677. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). On average, equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 100.7% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

