Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $177,970,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,496,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,917,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $309.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

