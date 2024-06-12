Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 4.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,056,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $621,364,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.24. 2,991,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.31 and a 200-day moving average of $350.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.