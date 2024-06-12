Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Buys 385 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VGT traded up $14.63 on Wednesday, hitting $574.12. 289,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,831. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $575.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

