Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Down 57.0% in May

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 342,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Organovo Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ONVO stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. 133,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,756. Organovo has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

