Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.29.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. 18,038,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

