Oracle Investment Management Inc. Sells 816,226 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Oracle Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,226 shares during the quarter. GeneDx makes up 0.3% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of GeneDx worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39,327 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WGS. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $34,449.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,336.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $90,639.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,331.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 24,796 shares valued at $316,761. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GeneDx stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 237,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

