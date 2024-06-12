Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,929 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 973,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,502,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,634,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE OMC opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.