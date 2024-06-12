Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NIM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,254. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.