Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. 28,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,331. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

