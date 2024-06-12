Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
