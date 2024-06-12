Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on July 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.