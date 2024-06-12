Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $8.87.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

