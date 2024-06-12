Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $8.87.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
