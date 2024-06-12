Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 36,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 91,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 138.27%. The firm had revenue of C$4.21 million during the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

