Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 62944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92.

About Noram Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.