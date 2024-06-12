Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 9,300.0% in May

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 9,300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Down 7.4 %
Nickel 28 Capital stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Nickel 28 Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53.
Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile
