NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 3.850-4.320 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 5.5 %

NEE opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.