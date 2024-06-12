NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Down 58.3% in May

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NEWTI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.80. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Stories

