New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,762,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 729.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,627,000 after buying an additional 2,056,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OPENLANE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,387. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPENLANE

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

