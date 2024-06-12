New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 888 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 48.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 2,467 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $80,078.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl N. Scibetta sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $191,961.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,829.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 1.4 %

SCVL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. 222,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,245. The firm has a market cap of $991.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $39.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

