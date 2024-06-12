New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Monro worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,827. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $743.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro Announces Dividend

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Monro had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

