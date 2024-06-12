New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 611,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 225,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 100,661 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.08.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $762,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 61,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

