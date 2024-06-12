New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 17.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

RBC stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. 231,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,837. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.00.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

