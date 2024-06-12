New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $911,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 129,813 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Premier by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Premier by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Premier by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,505. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Premier news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,075 shares of company stock worth $1,328,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.