New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $877,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 403.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.86. The company had a trading volume of 156,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,958. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.49. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.95 and a 1-year high of $180.84.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.70%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.20.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

