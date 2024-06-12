New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of ePlus worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 832.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 4,840.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in ePlus by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,653. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

