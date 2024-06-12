New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,630 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,658,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 449,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. 1,413,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $659.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.49.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $59,912. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

