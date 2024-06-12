New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 4,300 Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sotera Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Sotera Health by 20.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.6 %

SHC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. 1,618,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.73 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

